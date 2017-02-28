Subway's chicken made of only 50% chicken, study says

You may think you know what you are eating, but that may not be true, especially when it comes to chicken from fast-food restaurants. Tests show that chicken sandwiches from some places may only contain 50 percent chicken.

The Canadian Broadcasting Company had Trent University's Wildlife Forensic DNA Laboratory test the poultry from several fast-food chains:

McDonald's Country Chicken - Grilled

Wendy's Grilled Chicken Sandwich

A&W Chicken Grill Deluxe

Tim Hortons Chipotle Chicken Grilled Wrap

Subway Oven Roasted Chicken Sandwich

Subway Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki (chicken strips)

Most of the chicken they tested was close to 100 percent chicken, except for Subway.

The oven roasted chicken averaged 53.6 percent chicken DNA, and the chicken strips were found to have just 42.8 percent chicken DNA, according to the CBC Marketplace study. The majority of the remaining DNA comes from soy.

However, Subway in Canada released a statement saying it does not agree with CBC's findings.

Our recipe calls for one per cent or less of soy protein in our chicken products. We will look into this again with our supplier to ensure that the chicken is meeting the high standard we set for all of our menu items and ingredients. All of our chicken items are made from 100% white meat chicken which is marinated, oven roasted and grilled. We tested our chicken products recently for nutritional and quality attributes and found it met our food quality standards. We will look into this again with our supplier to ensure that the chicken is meeting the high standard we set for all of our menu items and ingredients.

