Construction to slow down traffic on East Main Street

Drivers who use East Main Street to get from Richmond to Henrico, or vice versa, will expect a lot of construction in the area due to the significant changes that are coming.

The construction of phase one is going to last until at least mid-August, but the entire East Main Street and Dock Street project will not be complete until next year.

Phase one of the project includes widening East Main Street to include parking, bike lanes, landscaping, and bus rapid transit pullouts.

There is going to be a traffic signal installed at Main and Nicholson streets. Also, Water Street between Nicholson and Ash streets will close.

There will also be a roundabout, and existing Dominion power poles will be removed and replaced with underground utilities, duct banks, and manholes.

Phase two of the project will be completed by next year and will close several areas of East Main Street.

Drivers in the area are advised to follow the detours and signage until further notice.

