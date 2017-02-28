N.C. boy found safe at Durham hotel

A 10-year-old North Carolina boy, who disappeared from his elementary school on Monday, was found safe at a hotel in Durham, according to WRAL.

According to WRAL, Durham police were called to the Sleep Inn hotel at 5208 Page Road after he was found alone by a hotel employee. Durham officers then called Cary officers around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, and Joseph was returned to his mother 30 minutes later, WRAL reports.

Town officials say Khristian Joseph left Pleasant Grove Elementary School on foot around 3:45 p.m. on Monday. He is normally picked up in front of the school by a relative.

Authorities searched Monday night around the school and the woods behind it after he was seen on surveillance video walking towards the woods, according to WRAL. K-9 and the fire department helped search for Khristian.

