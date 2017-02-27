VHSL state quarterfinal schedule/results - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VHSL state quarterfinal schedule/results

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Boys

5A:

-L.C. Bird 61, Potomac Falls 44

-Albemarle 65, Varina 55

Semifinals:

-L.C. Bird 61, Albemarle 59

Finals:

-L.C. Bird vs. Hampton/Bethel - Saturday, 3:00 at VCU

4A:

-John Handley 87, Hanover 56

-Loudoun Valley 83, Monacan 61

3A:

-Northside 71, John Marshall 59

-George Wythe 68, Heritage 62

Semifinals:

-I.C. Norcom 42, George Wythe 40

2A:

-Amelia 45, Richlands 40

Semifinals:

-Amelia 61, Madison 55

Finals:

-Amelia vs. Dan River/Staunton - Thursday, 8:30 at VCU

Girls:

5A:

-Thomas Edison 61, L.C. Bird 51

-Highland Springs 60, Atlee 33

Semifinals:

-Highland Springs 80, Thomas Edison 78   Final/2OT

Finals: 

-Highland Springs vs. Princess Anne - Saturday, 1:00 at VCU

4A:

-Monacan 71, Charlottesville 32

-Millbrook 55, Midlothian 45

Semifinals:

-Monacan 66, Lake Taylor 50

Finals:

-Monacan vs. King's Fork - Friday, 6:30 at VCU

3A:

-Magna Vista 50, Hopewell 33

