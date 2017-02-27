Dominion warns customers not to fall for scam

A scam is popping up just about everywhere from Richmond to Chesterfield and it's costing people thousands of dollars.

Crooks are posing as Dominion agents threatening to disconnect service if you don't hand over the cash. The trick is the same, but these scammers are getting more creative in their approach.

From everyday neighbors to business owners, they’re trying to rip you off.

"They said to me that my electric bill hadn't been paid," one electricity customer said in a video shared by Dominion.

"My bar was full. People were having a good time, and all I could imagine was all the lights going off. It would have been a serious financial loss for us," another customer added.

Scammers are now urging Dominion customers to call a fake phone number to avoid suspended service.

"I have to have electricity, so I kind of panicked I think," a customer said.

Dominion says that over the past three months, 170 customers say they've gotten these calls. Some are falling for it.

"They said, 'you need to do this right now, because he really is on his way,'" a customer says in the video.

"I ended up going to the grocery store to buy a prepaid debit card and ended up transferring a thousand dollars," another said.

NBC 12 called the fake number just to test it out. If you're not careful, it's easy to think it’s real.

"For quality and training purposes, your call may be recorded. ... For billing or payment, press or say two," an automated message says.

"We're never going to call and threaten them if they get behind on their account," said Janell Hancock of Dominion. "They can pay their bills online. They can pay at a designated payment facility. We offer payment options. Scammers don't do that. They say you’ve got to pay right now and there's only one method."

Hancock says one Richmond customer lost $1,900. A Chesterfield customer paid the scammers $1,600 and a West End resident fell victim and handed over $1,000.

"They had a very, very clear plan of what they were doing," a customer added.

Hancock says so you should hang up.

Dominion says when it comes to contacting them, there is just one line to remember: 1-866-DOM-HELP. No other number is legitimate.

