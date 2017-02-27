Firefighters honored at City Hall for saving 2 children

A group of heroes were honored Monday night in recognition for saving the lives of two children.

It was a proud moment as the Richmond firefighters and paramedics were honored for their quick and selfless thinking to save two lives: a baby trapped in a fire, and a two-year-old whose hand was caught in a meat grinder.

In December, Richmond firefighters stormed into a burning building to save a young life.

"I hear this kid screaming, 'There's a baby upstairs, there's a baby upstairs!' " one witness told NBC12 at the scene that day.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, but the baby lived thanks to their work.

In another case, fire crews and medics helped a two-year-old who got her arm stuck in a meat grinder.

"These are both very unique cases that involve very small children who can't help themselves, and there's no one else around really to help them. They call us, and we're able to help them," said Interim Fire Chief David Daniels.

Daniels says the department might get recognized by Council only a couple of times each year. He says whenever kids are involved, it gets more attention.

"It's different, it's different. Your heart races, the adrenaline's pumping in a different way than it is in any other situation," said Daniels.

Daniels showed Council the fire suits worn in the Creighton Court rescue. He thanked the City for providing the department with this gear and says the money spent on it protects the people who protect the rest of us. Daniels says even when firefighters make it out safely and they save another person's life, there can be a tough mental strain that the rest of us wouldn't realize.

"Sometimes, even a successful incident brings back the one that didn't go so well - a month before, a year before, or maybe even many years before. So we try to pay attention to that, and make sure that our folks are okay with what just happened," he said.

Interim Fire Chief David Daniels says in addition to this recognition, we can expect to see medals hanging from the necks of those heroes very soon.

