Nearly 100 federal workers admit to watching hours of porn on job

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT/WRC) -

An investigation by NBC Washington shows almost 100 government employees have admitted to or been caught watching porn while on the job.

The investigation covers cases over the last five years, and some of the employees have been watching a lot of porn.

Some say they watched porn for about six hours a day and downloaded tens of thousands of images while at work.

