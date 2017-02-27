Richmond councilwoman Gray excused from meeting after medical emergency

Richmond Councilwoman Kim Gray excused herself from Monday night's meeting after having a brief medical emergency.

Medical crews rushed to her aid as Reva Trammell escorted her off stage.

As she walked by our NBC12 crew, she said she was okay and did not know what happened. The crews were with her as she listened in on the meeting.

#rvacouncil member Kim Gray had some type of brief medical situation. Reva Trammell helped her off stage, medics assisted. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) February 27, 2017

@DrewWilderNBC12 she walked by and said she's okay and doesn't know what happened. #rvacouncil in recess until 7p @NBC12 — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) February 27, 2017

@NBC12 medics waved over for more help w Councilwoman Gray. She has excused herself, she's still here, listening into meeting. #rvacouncil — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) February 27, 2017

@NBC12 hearty laugh coming from room where councilwoman Gray is recovering from feeling "faint." #rvacouncil — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) February 27, 2017

