Richmond councilwoman Gray excused from meeting after medical emergency

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Councilwoman Kim Gray excused herself from Monday night's meeting after having a brief medical emergency.

Medical crews rushed to her aid as Reva Trammell escorted her off stage.

As she walked by our NBC12 crew, she said she was okay and did not know what happened. The crews were with her as she listened in on the meeting.

