3 arrested after traffic stop on I-81 leads to drug bust

Two Richmond men and one Springfield man are under arrest in Botetourt County after police found guns and drugs in their car.

Virginia State Police pulled the car over Sunday afternoon on I-81 for speeding. During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the car.

The car was searched, and the trooper found two illegal guns, cocaine, prescription pills, more than a pound of marijuana and $4,700 in cash.

Kyle Webb, Trechon Hunter and Spencer Townsend were arrested. Hunter and Townsend are being held without bond, while Webb was released on bond.

