Richmond woman missing since Wednesday needs medication

Richmond Police need your help to find a 61-year-old woman who went missing from the Northside on Wednesday and suffers from a health condition.

Police say Mary Rivers was last seen "wearing a blue jacket, black blouse and worn or stonewashed-colored blue jeans."

She is 5’5” tall, about 155 pounds, has brown eyes and curly brown hair. She has not taken her medications.

If you see Rivers, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

