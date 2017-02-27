Mellow Mushroom manager resigns after incident with panhandler

The owner of a popular Carytown restaurant says a manager caught on video allegedly being rude to a panhandler has offered her resignation.

The video was taken outside Mellow Mushroom in the middle of that hail storm this weekend. Kelly Wood shot the video and says the man is homeless. Her Facebook post has now been shared more than 3,300 times.

It's hailing so you can't hear exactly what's being said, but it shows the manager speaking to the man who the restaurant says is a panhandler. Wood says it happened because another woman wanted to buy the man a sandwich and that he asked for a meat ball sub with all the vegetables.

"You hear [the manager] yelling at him that he needs to leave and she's going call the police," says Wood. "First of all, it's hailing. You can't really go anywhere right now, but everybody was shocked because the lady that bought the sandwich, she went over there and was basically telling the [manager] that she should do more to try to help him."

NBC12 reporter Ashley Monfort did hear from the customer who bought the homeless man a sandwich. Tiffany Brown wrote:

Hey Ashley, I'm really not sure how much info I can provide. I saw a man in need during a hail storm and while others laughed and joked him I stepped up to help out. I was met with resistance due to him being less fortunate than others.

Wood also says the manager charged $30 for the sub. The restaurant owner said it would cost $30 to put all of the vegetables on a sub sandwich. He sent NBC12 reporter Ashley Monfort the receipt and said only a few vegetables were put on the sandwich for a total of $12.75.

Mellow Mushroom's owner in Carytown issued this statement on Facebook:

One of our managers displayed poor judgment yesterday regarding a panhandler. She has been reprimanded and is facing discipline. We all make mistakes at times, and she certainly did in this case. Her actions yesterday aren't reflective of our philosophy of treating all people with respect. In general, people will tell you we are a very generous and community minded establishment. I sincerely apology for her behavior, as does she. If you feel a personal apology is in order, I will be at Mellow during the day tomorrow. Scott Douglas

Owner, Mellow Mushroom Carytown

