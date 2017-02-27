Pain management specialist accused of running Oxycodone 'pill mill'

A pain management specialist working in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield is behind bars accused of an oxycodone distribution ring.

Dr. Clarence Scranage Jr. faces 19 federal felony drug charges in connection with the scheme that lasted nearly two years, according to prosecutors. He was arrested on Feb. 21 after a federal grand jury indicted him on the charges.

The recently unsealed indictment alleges Dr. Scranage worked with Anthony "Tot" Harper from Dewitt to make around $650,000 dealing oxycodone. Dr. Scranage works at his offices on Ownby Lane in Richmond, Courthouse Road in Chesterfield and Bremo Road in Henrico.

Prosecutors say Harper would find people who would pose as patients and hand over their names to Dr. Scranage. He would then write out the prescriptions in their names without ever examining them and handed the prescriptions over to Harper or a co-conspirator in exchange for cash.

Harper would then have the recruits fill the 30 mg oxycodone prescriptions and they would give the pills back to Harper in exchange for cash, according to prosecutors. They say Harper then sold the pills to sub-dealers or users for cash.

Since Dr. Scranage wrote the prescriptions without ever examining the patients, he's accused of running a "pill mill." Prosecutors say he went so far as to create patient files years later to cover up the scheme. The indictment details 19 transactions from July 2012 to March 2014.

Scranage must now forfeit $650,000, the amount he allegedly gained through the scheme.

Both men are set to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Scranage has been in trouble before. In 2006, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for obstruction of justice and for making a false statement. His medical license was suspended, but later reinstated.

The Virginia Board of Medicine also reprimanded him in 2013.

