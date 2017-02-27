Documentary focuses on Richmond man who started 'inclusive' racing group

For just about six years, Richmond has been a home to groups that allow people with disabilities to be pushed in special strollers during races like the Anthem Richmond Marathon, Richmond Half Marathon, VCU Health 8K and Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K.

The idea began with Dr. Scott Keel, a local Pediatrician and Complex Care Coordinator at Pediatric Health Partners. In the late 2000s, Keel was living in Prague and started "Running With Those That Count," an inclusive racing organization.

Keel saw how the concept flourished in Prague and brought the idea to his hometown of Richmond in 2011. The concept picked up in Richmond, however,

it was hard to internationally manage so it didn’t continue.

In 2012, Bryan Mangas met with Keel and decided to start "Inclusive Racing" in the city. Since Mangas founded this organization, people with mental and physical disabilities have been able to be pushed in special strollers during major running events in the city.

"It’s an organization in Richmond where we partner with disabled children, physical, intellectual kids," Mangas said. "We pair them with able bodied runners and push them in running strollers throughout races in Richmond."

Jon Lugbill, the executive director for Sportsbackers, a nonprofit in Richmond, said they had always welcomed the idea of inclusive racing and included people in wheelchairs since the organization’s inception.

"We want members of the whole community to be there," Lugbill said.

Dr. Keel is now creating a documentary based on his experiences with inclusive racing in hopes of spreading awareness and encouraging and inspiring other people to bring inclusive racing to their city.

"The documentary is called 'The Road Less Run' and it’s showing first person perspectives of what it’s like to face these challenges, why these barriers need to be broke down," Keel said. "And to overall promote the mission that every town has a disabled or special needs population and every town now has a type of 5K or church run or longer running race and to put those two together to inspire people to say 'Why don’t I do this in my own town?'"

