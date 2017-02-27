President Trump pledges stronger military in Newport News visit

President Donald Trump called for a major rebuild of the military aboard the Gerald R. Ford Navy aircraft carrier in Newport News on Thursday.

The soon-to-be-commissioned $12.9 billion aircraft carrier is one of the most advanced ever built in the United States. Hundreds of sailors and shipbuilders were elated to hear the president’s plans aboard the ship.

"We will give our military the tools you need to prevent war and if required, to fight war," said Trump to the crowd. "We will give the men and women of America's armed services the resources you need to keep us safe. We will have the finest equipment in the world, planes, ships and everything else."

Trump is pushing for a $54 billion boost in military funding, in a preliminary budget released earlier this week by his administration. Trump made it clear that he wants to end a string of defense budget cuts.

"I asked Congress to eliminate the defense sequester, and to support my request for a great rebuilding of the United State military," reiterated Trump of his speech on Tuesday to a joint session of Congress.

The president stressed that the huge boost in funding for the military would also mean a huge boost for job creation.

"This great rebuilding effort will create many jobs in Virginia and all across America, and it will also spur new technology and new innovation," he said.

Trump’s proposed funding increases will almost certainly face some push back. The administration said there could be a reduction in foreign aid, and that most departments at home would take a cut to offset the military spending. Democrats responded with concern that social programs could be slashed.

However, the president certainly had wide support aboard the Gerald R. Ford.

"Our Navy is now the smallest it has been since believe it or not, World War I. Don’t worry," said the president, "it will soon be the largest."

The president was joined by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who he says will be overseeing this great rebuilding of military might.

Trump also pledged his support for Attorney General Jeff Sessions who was criticized for failing to disclose during his confirmation hearings that he spoke twice talked with Moscow's U.S. envoy during the campaign, according to the Associated Press.

Led Zeppelin album rocking as crowd waits for @potus to enter. Very patriotic vibe! #Nbc12 #UssGeraldRFord pic.twitter.com/UJpSARSw2x — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) March 2, 2017

USS Gerald R. Ford is packed. @POTUS expected to speak at 2:30pm. #Nbc12 pic.twitter.com/rkL4lZtHNY — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) March 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12