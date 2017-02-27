Old style Nokia phone is back with a modern twist

The old school Nokia 3310 came back with a new twist.

The company that now makes the phones, HMD Global, launched a "modern version" of the phone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday, according to The Guardian.

The Guardian reports the phone also has snake, a classic game that came with phones back in the 1990s and 2000s.

The new phone will also be charged using a microUSB, so there is no need carry around old Nokia phone cords, The Guardian says. It also comes with a headphone socket at the bottom.

It also comes in four colors. The red and yellow phones come in a gloss finish, while the gray and black phones come with a matte finish.

The phone will be sold in Europe, but it is not clear at this time if the phone will be sold elsewhere.

The Nokia 3310 was launched 17 years ago, according to Business Insider. However, the old style phone was phased out due to the iPhone and the smartphone era.

