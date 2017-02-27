Community helps kids who were inside home of Richmond double murder-suicide

It's been nearly two weeks since a mother and grandmother were gunned down inside their home with two toddlers trapped inside. Now, those two young children are getting some much deserved help from the generosity of the community.

United Communities Against Crime and the church of Worship & Praise Deliverance donated a bike to 4-year-old Kemiya on Sunday. They also raised money for the family, putting together a $10,000 trust fund for both Kemiya and her 2-year-old brother.

"We don't want her to feel like her whole childhood is over because of this," said Kemiya's aunt, Dequalia Walker. Walker's sister, Shaquenda, was only 24 when police say her boyfriend shot and killer her and her mother, Deborah.

Deborah and Shaquenda Walker were found dead on Feb. 16, along with Walter Gaines III, who turned the gun on himself, inside a home at the Oliver Crossing Apartment Complex.

Police say the children were inside the apartment for 24 hours before the bodies were found.

The children now live with their dads, who are now single fathers trying to make ends meet.

Both families are trying to work together to give the brother and sister time together. They're both used to seeing each other every day when they were living with their mom.

"Their bond is so tight, I don't want to exclude my nephew. They were a trio," said Walker, referencing the relationship between Kemiya, her brother, and Walker's own baby son.

She is also making a daily effort to talk about their mom, and have her memories included in their lives.

"We're taking it day by day, incorporating little pieces of 'mommy loves you, even though you can't see her right now,'" said Walker.

United Communities Against Crime is also working with the children's fathers to find more dependable, full-time work.

