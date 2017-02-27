Sedan driver charged in crash with Chesterfield school bus

A Chesterfield school bus was involved in a crash with a sedan in South Richmond on Monday morning, according to police.

The bus had just dropped off students at the Falling Creek Elementary School before-school program around 8 a.m., according to Chesterfield school officials. The bus driver and her two children were the only people on board when the crash occurred at the intersection of Walmsley and Broad Rock boulevards.

No one on board the bus was injured in the crash. The driver of the sedan was evaluated at a nearby hospital and charged with reckless driving, according to police.

The intersection was closed for a brief period of time so officers could investigate but has since reopened.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12