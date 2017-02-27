Vehicle fire causes delays on I-95N near Route 10

A vehicle fire closed lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield on Monday. (Source: VDOT)

A vehicle fire caused delays on northbound I-95 near Route 10 and Route 288 around 7:45 a.m.

As of 8:15 a.m. Monday, fire trucks had cleared the scene, but there were still delays in the area.

There is currently no information on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

