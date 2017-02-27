Beagle found, Goochland couple still offering $1K reward for missing black lab

A Goochland family says one of their dogs is back home, but the other is still missing.

The family offered $2,000 to anyone who could bring two of their family members back home.

Jerry and Ashley Nichols say their rescue beagle, Charity, was found and is back home recuperating. Charity was located near Rock Castle Road in Goochland.

The family is still looking for Xena, a black lab. The two dogs went missing around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The family offered $2,000 for their return. They say they still have a $1,000 reward available for the return of Xena.

They think the invisible fence may have failed at their home on Lickinghole Road in Goochland. The owners say it is unusual for their dogs to run away and are worried something bad might have happened.

