Missing MD woman found safe after she disappeared on Saturday

An 18-year-old woman has been found safe, according to police in Maryland. Angelica Ivania Barahona-Rivas is the cousin of a teenage girl that was found murdered in Northern Virginia earlier this month.

Barahona-Rivas never came home from work Saturday night, police told WRC. She left her job at Wok Express in Gaithersburg around 9 p.m., which was before her shift ended.

Family and friends had trouble to reach her, and investigators believed she may have been headed to New Jersey.

Barahona-Rivas' cousin, 15-year-old Alexandra Reyes, was found dead in Springfield on Feb. 13, according to WRC. She was reported missing on Dec. 10, 2016. Ten people were arrested in connection with Reyes' death.

