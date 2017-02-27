Car flips on roof near Richmond jail

Richmond police were on the scene of a crash near the city jail for a couple of hours early Monday morning after a driver flipped their car on its roof.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Oliver Hill Way.

The driver was seen walking around and talking with police, so it appears he or she is going to be okay.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

