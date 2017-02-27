Henrico police search for man who robbed restaurant near Willow Lawn

An Applebees, near Willow Lawn, was robbed at gunpoint (Source: NBC12)

Henrico police are searching for a man who robbed a popular restaurant at gunpoint.

The Applebees on West Broad Street, near Willow Lawn, was robbed overnight. The restaurant was closed, but there were employees inside.

No one was hurt, but the robber ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers said he headed off towards Richmond.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12