Monacan HS student killed in Prince George crash

A Monacan High School student was killed after crashing into a tractor-trailer truck on Sunday night. The crash happened on Route 10 in Prince George, near Lebanon Road, on Sunday evening.

Police say 17-year-old Henry Revere was heading westbound on James River Drive when he lost control, ran off the road, overcorrected, and crossed the center line when his car was hit by a tractor-trailer that was traveling eastbound. This happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 19000 block of James River Drive, located in the county's Burroughsville area.

According to officers, Revere, of Midlothian, died at the scene.

The Monacan Athletic Boosters released a response regarding Revere's death.

We are very sad to have to share that one of our students and soccer stars, Henry Revere was killed last night in a[n] auto accident. Please keep our Soccer team, our student body and most of all the Revere Family in your prayers! The school does have grief counselors/student support available at the school for as long as necessary. Do contact the school if you have any concerns about your student or encourage your student to seek out this support if needed.

Henry played on the school’s soccer team and volunteered to build ramps for those living with disabilities. Teachers describe him as a positive presence in the lives of others, and are heartbroken over the loss.

"He always found a way to help people…rather it was to make them laugh or build a ramp for someone with a disability…he found a way," shared Kerry Marple, his former social studies teacher. “He had a great sense of humor that could connect with kids, adults."

"He made everything fun, he made the day fun. He was the kind of person you looked forward to seeing because he made the day great," expressed Anne Pennypacker, Henry’s eight grade English teacher. "Every morning he would come in, he’d be the first to say good morning and would be the last to leave to say thank you for a good class."

The following voice message was shared by the principal this morning with Monacan High School parents:

While I know it's an unusual hour for you to hear from me, let me assure you right away that your child is safe and not in any trouble. However, I did want to let you know that several minutes ago we informed our student body about the passing of one of our fellow Chiefs. Henry Revere was a junior at Monacan and was killed in an auto accident last night. Henry was well-known and he will be missed. We have student support services available for those who need assistance and will have these additional supports available as long as necessary. Please let us know if you have any concerns about your child that we can assist with in the coming days.

The tractor-trailer truck had about 155 pigs on board, and six of them were killed or had to be euthanized because of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer truck, who is from Pennsylvania, was not injured.

No charges have been filed at this time.

