88-year-old man getting new home after destructive tornadoes

A 13-year-old girl is dead after drowning in a pool in Frederickburg.More >>
Lisa Bartosch is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and arson, but investigators say additional charges are coming.More >>
It was an incredibly emotional night as hundreds of friends and loved ones pay their respects at a vigil for Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter Tuesday night in Powhatan.More >>
Game and Inland Fisheries is asking for the public's help in finding a hit-and-run suspect who damaged a dock on Memorial Day.More >>
The breach affected Chipotle restaurants across the country.More >>
