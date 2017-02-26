Petersburg Police investigating double shooting

NBC12's Stephanie Robusto is on the scene. Look for updates online, and tonight on NBC12 News at 11.

Petersburg Police confirmed two people were shot Sunday evening.

Investigators said the call came in around 5 p.m. for a shooting in the 1100 block of Rome Street. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The victims, a mother and son, were transported to the hospital but have since been released.

There is no information about suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

