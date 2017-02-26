4 people, dog displaced from Chesterfield home after massive fire

Chesterfield County firefighters say four people and their dog were displaced from their home after a fire on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze just before 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Marblethorpe Road. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles, including on the NBC12 tower camera, which is more than six miles away from the scene.

Fire crews arrived and found heavy fire on the back of the house that extended to the roof.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have determined the fire was accidental, and it started on the deck after a grill caught on fire. Flames then spread to the rest of the house.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12