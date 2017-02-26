4 people, dog displaced from Chesterfield home after massive fire

A replacement for a Chesterfield elementary school will break ground on Wednesday.More >>
A vigil will be held Wednesday evening at Virginia State Police headquarters to honor the life and service of Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who lost his life while on duty, Friday.More >>
Chesterfield police confirmed on Tuesday that a man passed away after a crash earlier this month.More >>
Chesterfield Police have charged a man who was found seriously injured outside of a Days Inn with the murder of his wife.More >>
One person was found dead and another person was found with life-threatening injuries at a Chesterfield hotel on Thursday afternoon.More >>
