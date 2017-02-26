Storm chasers form Bill Paxton's initials - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Storm chasers form Bill Paxton's initials

By Megan Woo, Digital
(WWBT) -

Storm chasers paid tribute to Bill Paxton on Sunday. 

The actor's initials were formed across Kansas, Oklahoma, and parts of Texas, according to WBAL. Meteorologists say the storm chasers used GPS, where each dot represented a person.

Paxton played a storm chaser in the 1996 movie "Twister."

Nearly 200 storm chasers paid tribute, according to the Associated Press.

