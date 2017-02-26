5 detained after shots fired on William & Mary campus

Five people are detained in connection with firing gunshots on the William & Mary campus early Sunday morning.

According to WAVY, Williamsburg police alerted William & Mary police around 1:40 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area of Stadium Drive. Williamsburg police detained five people.

In an email to William & Mary students, campus police said the five people detained are not connected to the college. The five people that were detained have been banned from William & Mary and all of its properties, according to WAVY.

There are no reports of any injuries or property damage.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call William & Mary Police at 757-221-4596.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12