NBC News/WSJ poll: 44 percent of Americans approve of how President Trump is doing

Forty-four percent of Americans approve of how President Donald Trump is doing in office, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

Forty-eight percent disapprove of President Trump's performance as president, while 32 percent say his first month in office demonstrates he is not up for the job.

"Compared to President Trump’s net negative rating of four percent, Barack Obama began his presidency with a net positive 34 percent," according to the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. "George W. Bush and Bill Clinton enjoyed a similar advantage, and George H.W. Bush’s score of popular goodwill pushed even higher to a net positive of 45 percent."

The poll found the president's personal favorability rating, 43 percent positive and 47 percent negative, to be stable compared to previous polls. President Trump also holds net positive scores on decisiveness, the ability to get things done, and dealing with the economy.

However, the poll found Americans to be split on the president's executive order on immigration. Forty-four percent are in favor of the policy, while 45 percent disagree.

Also, the poll found that 32 percent supported President Trump's Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch, while 20 percent opposed his nomination.

