Brush fire causes delays on I-95 N in Hanover

The former chairman of the Virginia Republican Party, Pat Mullins, was killed Sunday in a crash in Hanover, according to a party spokesperson.More >>
Ambulances, triage tent, even fake patients all lined up outside the gates of Kings Dominion Wednesday. It was part of a training exercise so first responders could prepare themselves for a worst-case scenario should tragedy strike anywhere in Hanover County.More >>
Brittany Wiggins was arrested in February after Ashley Fricke was found shot dead inside a car in the Walmart parking lot in the 100 block of South Hill Carter ParkwayMore >>
A Hanover student was charged after bringing a BB gun pistol to school, according to a Hanover Sheriff's Office spokesperson.More >>
A Kroger in Hanover is being evacuated due to a napkin found with words written on it, according to Sgt. James Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.More >>
