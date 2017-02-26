Brush fire causes delays on I-95 N in Hanover - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Brush fire causes delays on I-95 N in Hanover

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Drivers on Interstate 95 North in Hanover can expect delays due to a brush fire.

This happened at mile marker 90, near Ashcake Road. 

There is no word on what caused the fire.

