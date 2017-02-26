Savannah Guthrie to return to the TODAY Show

Chesterfield fathers show off their dance moves

Chesterfield fathers show off their dance moves

Savannah Guthrie returns to the TODAY Show on Monday after her nearly three-month long maternity leave.

She will be returning sooner than expected and will kick off the week interviewing former President George W. Bush.

Guthrie gave birth to her son Charley on Dec. 8, 2016.

A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:37am PST

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12