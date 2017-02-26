Savannah Guthrie to return to the TODAY Show - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Savannah Guthrie to return to the TODAY Show

By Megan Woo, Digital
Savannah Guthrie returns to the TODAY Show on Monday after her nearly three-month long maternity leave.

She will be returning sooner than expected and will kick off the week interviewing former President George W. Bush.

Guthrie gave birth to her son Charley on Dec. 8, 2016.

