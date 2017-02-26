Richmond community coming together in response to violence

The community is coming together in response to the violence in the city.

Mansion Avenue Triumphant Baptist Church is holding a special event on Sunday in an effort to spread peace and love. Youth outreach programs from the University of Virginia and Spelman College are also attending.

Church officials say it is "a dedication service to the youth we have lost in the community due to the violence," and the goal is to reduce violence in the community by bringing awareness to promote peace.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. at 1801 Mansion Avenue.

