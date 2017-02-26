VA War Memorial celebrates Black History Month

On Saturday, the Virginia War Memorial celebrated Black History Month with a program about African-American veterans.

Captain Howard Baugh spoke for "A Tribute to Veterans of Color."

Baugh's father was a Tuskegee Airman and said it is important to remember how those pilots opened doors for African-Americans. He and his brothers said these are important lessons for everyone today.

"That sort of valor that these people showed, is in every child," said David Baugh, of the Howard Baugh Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen. "When they believe it, they can attain it. Never give up hope, as you said in your speech, hopeless people have hopeless children. It's up to all of us to give hope to the next generation."

Other African-American veterans that were at the celebration include those who fought in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

