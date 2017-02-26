Driver faces charges for crashing into another vehicle, VA house

Waynesboro police have charged the driver that caused his SUV fly into another vehicle. Both vehicles crashed into a house.

Investigators said the driver of the 2003 Dodge Durango, 24-year-old Brandon Jahlil White, of Waynesboro, likely failed to stop at a stop sign, which may have led to the crash.

According to officers, the SUV went airborne, crashed into a 2008 Nissan Rogue that was parked at the residence, and both vehicles crashed into the house. This happened around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of Pine Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the Durango upright and leaning on the residence.

No one was inside the parked vehicle or the home at the time.

Police said bystanders helped pull White from the rear of the SUV. He was transported to Augusta Health for minor injuries and then was transferred to UVA Medical Center.

Pine Avenue was closed for hours as crews work to remove the cars. Dominion Energy and Columbia Gas crews responded to the scene as a precaution.

Officers said the Nissan Rogue was completely destroyed, while damage to the residence and Dodge Durango is estimated to be thousands of dollars.

White was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana. "Both charges are class 1 misdemeanors, and he was released on a summons after being served at his residence the following day, Feb. 26, 2017," officers said.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12