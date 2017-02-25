General Assembly 2017 adjourns, state lawmakers pass budget

After a 46 day session, Virginia lawmakers wrapped up their final day in the General Assembly shortly before noon on Saturday. An amended two-year budget was also passed, many are calling the budget a success.

"Our budget is balanced. It's structurally sound," said Senator Jennifer McClellan.

The first year senator says the focus was on recovering from a deficit of more than $1 billion and feels lawmakers were successful in creating a plan for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

"We were able to meet the shortfall, without raising taxes, without significant cuts, no cuts to K through 12 education," explained Senator McClellan. "We were still able to invest in our mental health system."

The budget calls for a two percent raise for teachers, as well as pay raises for state employees, specifically Virginia State Police.

Republican lawmakers released a statement saying, “We are proud of what we accomplished this session for the people of the Commonwealth," and "The budget makes strategic investments into economic development efforts, but adds additional oversight to ensure that all taxpayer dollars are spent wisely."

Lawmakers also mentioned that $1.5 million of the budget is dedicated to expanding domestic violence prevention, treatment and counseling programs, and services for women and children in Virginia.

The budget will now head to Governor Terry McAuliffe for final approval.

