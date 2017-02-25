PHOTOS: Share your storm pictures

Saturday's storms hit Central Virginia and brought rain and hail.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see photos of the storm

To send in a photo of the storm damage in your area, you can do so in three ways:

Posting to our Facebook wall

Tagging @nbc12 on Twitter

Submitting through our Send It To 12 page

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12