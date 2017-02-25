Tornado warning issued for areas in Central VA

Live video from NBC 12 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When NBC 12 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

A tornado warning was issued on Saturday for several areas in Central Virginia.

The warning has been issued for Charles City, Henrico, and New Kent counties. The warning expired at 4:30 p.m.

Most of Central Virginia was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. However, several counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday. The threat for the Richmond area diminished after 4:30 p.m.

The areas affected by the storm included Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Chesterfield, Essex, Gloucester, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, James City, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Matthews, Mecklenburg, Middlesex, New Kent, Prince George, Powhatan, Richmond, and Westmoreland counties.

The storm also affected the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell, and Richmond.

Several NBC12 viewers sent pictures of the hail that came with the storm.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12