2 fighting for their lives after crash near Richmond's West End

By Megan Woo, Digital
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Two people are fighting for their lives after an early morning crash near the city's West End.

A car and a minivan collided at the intersection of Patterson and Malvern Avenues, just after 12 a.m. Saturday.

The victims are recovering at VCU Medical Center.

