Friends, family say goodbye to woman killed in Ashland Walmart parking lot

Friends and family said goodbye to the woman who was shot and killed last weekend in the parking lot of an Ashland Walmart.

The funeral for Ashley Fricke was held Saturday morning at Round Oak Baptist Church Cemetery in Corbin.

Fricke, 25, who was from Woodford in Caroline County, worked as a medical assistant at Lakeside Primary Care. She was found shot dead inside a car in the Walmart parking lot in the 100 block of South Hill Carter Parkway around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Brittany Wiggins, 24, was arrested and charged in Fricke's death. Her attorney says the shooting was done self-defense.

Police say there's no indication Ashley Fricke knew Brittany Wiggins before the deadly shooting on Saturday night. They believe an argument may have led up to the incident. Members of Fricke's family says she was "...in the wrong place at the wrong time," but didn't offer any other details.

Fricke's family created a GoFundMe for the funeral and raised $1,188.

