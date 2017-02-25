Police search for missing VA man with medical condition

Police in Suffolk are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man, who could be in danger because of a medical condition.

Officers are searching for Derrick Brown, 40, who suffers from a medical condition that requires medication. Police say he did not take his medicine with him.

Brown has been missing since Thursday and was reported missing by staff at the Tabernacle Gardens Assisted Living Facility, located in the 2500 block of E. Washington Street. He was last seen walking along Portsmouth Boulevard at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say he is known to visit the Franklin area. It is believed he may have been attempting to walk there.

He is 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat and bandana.

Anyone who has seen him should call 911.

