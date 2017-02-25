Lanes back open on I-95 S in Chesterfield after accident - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lanes back open on I-95 S in Chesterfield after accident

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Lanes are back open on Interstate 95 South in Chesterfield after an accident.

The south left shoulder, the left lane, and the center lane were closed at mile marker 64, near Route 288, early Saturday morning.

VDOT reported a two-mile backup.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly