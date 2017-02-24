Waverly holds memorial service a year after deadly tornadoes

A year ago, neighbors worked to clean up after deadly tornadoes devastated communities across Virginia. The storms hit Appomattox, Essex and Waverly, killing four people in all.

On Friday, neighbors came together at the Waverly United Methodist Church where the mother of a two-year-old boy killed in the storm addressed the crowd to reflect on her faith.

What a difference a year makes. Not just in rebuilding but in also keeping the faith that Waverly is too strong to break.

"You could hear the wind going through,” recounts Phil Nikolaus.

He remembers the tornado well.

"It missed us by about a half a mile,” he said.

Not everyone was so fortunate. Three people lost their lives that day -- two-year-old Ian Lewis, his Uncle Larry and family friend Devine. The only person in the home to survive was Ian's mother, Trenicka Stringfield.

One year later, she read a scripture in church to a crowd of those who helped her get through. Many say it's faith that kept Waverly standing.

"About 2:30 today, I stopped what I was doing and prayed downtown in remembrance of exactly what happened,” Rev. Steven Snodgrass said.

Community members have also reflected on how far they have come since the deadly storms.

"One year later, we've repaired 17 homes,” said Shaun Smith with the United Methodist Disaster Response Team.

He realizes there's still a long road ahead.

"We have over 50 businesses and homes that still have damage that needs to be repaired,” Smith added.

If there's anything the storm did, it united neighbors and strangers to come to the aid of each other.

"The town is trying to build on that momentum, to bring people back together again, to get people working together and kind of move the town forward,” said Al Bernstorf.

Community leaders are now in the process of applying for state funding in hopes of finishing the work that still needs to be done.

