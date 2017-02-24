Expect to pay more to take the Pocahontas Parkway soon

One of the most expensive toll roads in Virginia is about to cost even more to use.

The Pocahontas Parkway, which currently costs $4 at the Main Plaza and $2.25 at the Laburnum and Airport Drive ramps, will go up to $4.15 and $2.35 respectively on March 13. Tolls were raised last year to $4 from $3.25, after seeing a raise in 2013.

A spokesperson said the increase with cover "operations and maintenance of the road, and to pay for the cost of financing the road."

The Pocahontas Parkway is privately held and does not receive state or federal financial support. It was taken over by Australian company Transurban in 2006, who turned the road over to European creditors.

Currently, traveling the full 8.8 miles after paying the $4 toll results in a cost of about 45 cents per mile. The toll increase with bring that rate to 47 cents per mile.

