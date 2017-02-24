Watch live Mardi Gras coverage on the NBC12 Roku channel

Mardi Gras celebrations are already underway in New Orleans. If you've always wanted to check out the festivities, but never have been able to make the trip, we've got a way for you to take a peek without leaving home.

It used to be that what happened at Mardi Gras, stayed at Mardi Gras. The parties, parades and spectacle are unlike anything you'll see around Virginia. Now what happens at Mardi Gras is on your Roku device.

Thanks to the wonders of technology and our sister station in New Orleans, you can fire up your Roku and watch special extended coverage from New Orleans.

Just make sure you have the NBC12 News channel downloaded to watch on your TV. We'll have all the sights and sounds (that we're allowed to share with you) during our special extended coverage.

The special coverage begins Saturday at 8 p.m. and will go straight through to midnight.

Then on Monday there will be a half-hour of special coverage at 7 p.m.

On Fat Tuesday you can watch 6 hours of coverage starting at 10 a.m. and continuing through 4 p.m.

Let the good times roll!

