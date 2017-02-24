Police ID victims in Henrico murder/suicide

Henrico Police have identified the two people found dead in a Henrico home on Thursday. They are now calling it a murder/suicide investigation.

Police say it appears that Garland Lee Elgin, 63, was killed by Kimberlee Anne Wood, 30, who then took her own life.

The bodies were found Thursday afternoon in a home in the 5400 block of Westbourne Drive. Police say somebody knocked on the door and saw the two bodies inside.

"Sad loss, sad loss," says Kelli Tharp, who says she has known "Butch" Elgin for 17 years. They met at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Lakeside, where Elgin is a chartered member.

"He was just a good-hearted person. I'm just sorry he's gone." she said.

Those who knew Elgin say they will miss his kindness.

"He helped me several times," says Tharp. "If I needed something or needed help, he was there."

The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Lakeside is planning a memorial.

