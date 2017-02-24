Kids were left alone with bodies of mom, grandmother for 24 hours after double murder/suicide

Richmond Police say the three people killed in last week's double murder/suicide were found 24 hours after the shootings occurred. Two children were left in the apartment with the bodies the whole time.

Investigators say Walter Gaines, III shot Shaquenda Walker and Deborah Walker in quick succession before turning the gun on himself. Their bodies were found on Feb. 16.

The two children in the Oliver Crossing Apartment Complex, both under the age of five, were unharmed. They are now staying with family members.

Family of the victims were upset to hear that no one dialed 911 when they heard gunshots at the apartment complex.

"The neighbors or somebody had to hear something and they did not report it, they didn't cry. Somebody put it on Facebook, but they didn't call the police," said Reverend Sharon Broaddus. "It says that we have become cold, indifferent, and it's like another day. It's like a murder is the norm, when it shouldn't be."

Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time, but if you have any additional information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

