Man arrested for Chesterfield bomb threat

A man is in custody accused of threatening to bomb a Chesterfield courthouse.

The Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Christopher Starnes is charged with threatening to bomb or burn an establishment. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Investigators say Starnes called the bomb threat to the Chesterfield County Circuit Court on Feb. 21.

Starnes is due back in court on April 11.

