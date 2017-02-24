Medical Examiner's Office: Ashland murder victim died from gunshot to head

A 25-year-old woman found dead inside a car in a Walmart parking lot died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Friday.

Brittany Wiggins, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and related charges in the death of Ashley Fricke, 24, who was found dead in the 100 block of South Hill Carter Parkway around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police believe an argument may have led up to the incident. Members of Fricke's family says she was "in the wrong place at the wrong time," but didn't offer any other details earlier this week.

Attorney Joe Morrissey says Wiggins retained his law firm on Monday in this case.

According to Morrissey, Wiggins was confronted by two people upon exiting the store on South Hill Carter Parkway. Morrissey claims Wiggins, who is gay, was trying to get away but was followed by the two people who harassed her about her sexual orientation.

Wiggins, who Morrissey says has a concealed carry permit, then shot her gun in the air. Morrissey says Wiggins then left unaware the bullet struck Fricke, who was found dead inside a car by police.

Later, he claims she went to police after hearing about the story on the news. Police have credited the media for helping lead to her arrest.

Morrissey's law firm intends to argue Wiggins did not intend to shoot Fricke and should not be charged with murder.

Police have said the two did not know each other before the deadly shooting and that an argument may have led to the incident, though they haven't revealed any possible motive.

Wiggins is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail and is in court on April 21.

