Driver injured after slamming into Chesterfield convenience store

The driver was injured in Friday's crash into The Orange Market. (Source: Chesterfield Fire & EMS)

The driver of a car that slammed into The Orange Market on Friday morning suffered minor injuries.

Chesterfield Fire & EMS officials say the driver slammed into the convenience store in the 9500 block of Newbys Bridge Road just before 11:30 a.m.

No one inside the building was injured.

There's no information on what led up to the incident or if any charges will be filed.

