4 men sentenced to nearly 3 decades for robberies in VA, NC

Four men convicted in a string of armed robberies in Virginia and North Carolina will spend the next several decades in prison.

Dikembwe Jahaan Akil Jones, 25; Tyquan Demario MacCutcheon, 24; and Armand Devon Mullen, 26 were each sentenced to 27 years in prison. The fourth man, Dallas Cogdell, III, 24, was sentenced to 30 years.

Court documents say the four men robbed four Walgreens pharmacies and a CVS in Williamsburg, Chesterfield, Henrico, Mechanicsville and Woodbridge in May of 2016. The men then went to North Carolina and robbed two more Walgreens stores.

The four men were pulled over during a traffic stop immediately after the May 16 robbery in Durham, N.C. and arrested after police found evidence of the robbery.

Investigators say Cogdell, Jones and Mullen were also linked to robberies in Hampton, VA between October 2015 to April 2016.

